Malaysia deports Rayhan Kabir





Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said Md Rayhan Kabir, who was featured in the Al Jazeera documentary titled "Locked Up in Malaysia's Lockdown", has been sent home on a flight from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 11:00pm local time (Kuala Lampur).

Md Rayhan's lawyers K Sumitha Shaanthinni and C Selvaraja had issued a statement on the release of Rayhan on Friday. Sumita Santini Kisna said Rayhan was taken straight to the airport from the Putrajaya immigration office on Friday afternoon. His Covid-19 test came negative.

Since the Malaysian police have not filed a complaint against Rayhan, he did not face any legal trouble.

On July 3, Al Jazeera published an investigative documentary. It raised the issue of the government's repressive treatment of

migrant workers in Malaysia during the lockdown. In the documentary, along with the citizens of many other countries, Rayhan also gave an interview, which angered the Malaysian authorities.

Md Rayhan was detained by the Immigration Department under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) on July 24. After 14 days of interrogation, the police produced him in court on August 8. The court granted a 13-day remand if the police wanted a 14-day remand. After the remand ended on Wednesday, police said there were no charges against him.

Immigration police then decided to send him back to Bangladesh. -Agencies























