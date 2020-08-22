Corona devastates mental health of many in BD





Even sometimes the impact is so intense that it forces people especially the young ones to commit suicide due to depression and frustration, various research reports suggest.

Talking to the Daily Observer country's eminent psychologist Dr Mehtab Khanam said people from every walk of life are experiencing immense mental stress due to fear of being infected with Covid-19.

"It is a new type of challenge; people are suffering from a constant death threat, I mean a fear of death. They are having a trouble adjusting to the new reality. If they face such threat for long it may drive them to commit suicide," she said.

Six recent studies by the Brac James P Grant School of Public Health, Brac University and Bangladesh Health Watch revealed that the coronavirus was taking a toll on general and mental health of people in Bangladesh.

The studies were conducted on RMG workers, frontline health workers and marginalized groups, including the transgender community.

The studies found that health workers such as doctors and nurses, garment workers and the urban poor living in informal settlements are struggling to cope with the sudden effects that the coronavirus outbreak has had on their lives.

Rapid case studies on the urban poor in Dhaka city and transgender community found high levels of

fear and panic among individuals about coronavirus.

While the symptoms of Covid-19 remain unclear among most, stigma, surveillance, discrimination and harassment have also increased within these communities.

A new data and research report relating to Covid-19 from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that almost 41% of respondents are struggling with mental health issues stemming from the pandemic.

The report also reveals that suicidal tendency has been up among young people since last year with as many as one in four people ages 18 through 24 having seriously considered suicide in the 30 days preceding the survey, according to the report, in which researchers surveyed 5,412 adults in the US between June 24 and 30.

Roufun Naher, a psychologist and lecturer at Department of Educational and Counseling Psychology, University of Dhaka, said the sudden coronavirus pandemic made people puzzled. They do not know how to deal with such a situation as they are not prepared.

Many people have lost their dearest ones that also made them emotionally vulnerable, some people lost their jobs and other crisis are making them mentally unstable.

"People from every corner are having some distress especially the young ones are struggling and having some tough time. They are facing a kind of insecurity due to this crisis created by covid-19," she said.

"We have to encourage those suffering from such panic and we know counseling and therapy are effective tools," she said.

Besides, we have to maintain bonds with each other and do what we can to support each other before someone face a crisis, she added.



















