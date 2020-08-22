Ganges in spate again





The flood situation in the low-lying areas of Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts may remain steady for the next 24 hours, it said.

The country is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the country's south-western and south-central coastal region in the next 24 hours and that is why the rivers in those regions may rise rapidly during this time.

However, water levels in many rivers in the Ganges basin was recorded a rise due to the onrush of water from hills coming from upstream and heavy precipitation in upper catchments.

A rising trend of water level was recorded at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge, Talbaria and Goalunda points of the basin on Friday morning, the bulletin said.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system is in falling trend which may continue to decline in the next 48 hours, the bulletin said.

The Ganges-Padma river system is in steady state, which may remain stable in the next 24 hours.

Major rivers of the upper Meghna basin of the country's north-eastern region are in falling trend, which may continue to decrease in the next 48 hours, the bulletin said.

Water level in the Ganges River went up by 5cm at Pankha point in Chapainawabganj, 2cm at Rajshahi point and 4cm each at Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points in the last 24 hours, said an official of Bangladesh Water Development Board.

However, he said, the Ganges was flowing 169cm, 185cm, 106cm and

78cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively while the Padma water level went up by 3cm afresh at Goalundo point and the river was flowing 29cm above the danger level at the point on Friday morning.

Of the 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin, the water levels increased at 19 points while it receded at 10 points and remained stable at one point.

Water level in the Korotoa River further declined by 6cm at Chak Rahimpur point and 15cm at Bogura point and the river was flowing 245cm and 335cm below the danger level at the two points respectively.

The Gur River was flowing 14cm below the danger level at Singra point in Natore with a 7cm fall afresh while the Atrai River was flowing 12cm above the danger level at Baghabari point in Sirajganj with a 4cm rise in the last 24 hours.





















