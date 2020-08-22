22-shop gutted by fire in Bandarban

At least 22 shops were damaged in a devastating fire that broke out at Burmese Market in Bandarban town on Friday afternoon.

The fire originated from a shop in the tin-shed market at Madhyampara around 3:40pm and soon spread to the other shops, said Sakaria Haidar, station officer of Bandarban Fire Brigade and Civil Defence.

On information, three firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze around 4:40pm.

The market consists of

around 22 shops with different products for tourists and all the 22 shops were totally burnt to ashes, said Sakaria Haidar.

The reason behind the fire and the extent of losses could not be known yet.

















