RAB drill to reconstruct   events to killing of Sinha  





"The entire incident of shooting had taken place within a minute or two. We are analysing every second of the two minute-shooting incident. Every second is very important," he told media after visiting Shamlapur police check post in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar where the killing took place.

Earlier around 1:00pm, three prime accused of Maj (retd) Sinha murder case were taken to Shamlapur police check post on Marine Drive in Teknaf, where the killing took place. They are suspended Teknaf OC Pradeep Kumar Das, Inspector Liyakat Ali and SI Nanda Dulal Rakshit.

Replying to a question, he said, "This case is highly sensational and important. The accused have been brought to the spot as part of the investigation. But, nothing can be revealed at this time. It may hamper the investigation."

He also said that the investigation will be conducted in a way so that the guilty cannot escape justice and no innocent be affected.

On the night of July 31, Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at a check post at Shamlapur area under Baharchhara union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.

RAB's investigation officer of the case, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Khayrul Islam, Director of Legal and Media wing Lt Col Ashik Billah, Director of Intelligence wing Lt Col Md Sarwar-Bin-Quasem and others were present on the spot.

Sinha's sister filed a case where she made Baharchhara Investigation Centre's Inspector Liakat Ali the prime accused and Teknaf Police Station OC as the accused number two. Besides, seven more policemen were made accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has given seven more days to the probe committee formed by the Ministry for submitting the report on Maj (retd) Sinha murder case, according to a press release.

The release, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Kaizar Mohammad Farabi of Home Ministry, was issued on Thursday night.

The deadline for submitting the probe report was on August 23.





















