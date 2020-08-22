Video
Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:26 AM
Legal notice sent to govt to compensate families of murdered Jashore juveniles

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

JASHORE, Aug 21: A lawyer of the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a legal notice to the government to pay Tk 50,00,000 each to the families of the three teenagers killed at the Jessore Child Development Centre.
The lawyer, Sanjida Siddiqui, served the notice over registered mails to two secretaries of the Home Ministry, secretary of the ministry of social welfare, director general of the social services department, superintendent and deputy commissioner of police in Jessore and assistant director and probation officer of the center.
She said the notice was sent on behalf of Roka Mia, father of the deceased teenager Parvez Hasan (18), Md Nannu, father of Naim Hasan alias Abu Naim (18) and Saiful Islam Nantu, elder brother of Russell alias Sujan (18).
According to the notice, the constitutional responsibility of the center was to protect adolescents but rather they killed them.
Earlier on August 13, three juveniles were killed and at least 15 others were injured when juvenile prisoners were beaten at Jessore Child Development Center.
Roka Mia, father of the slain teenager Parvez Hasan Rabbi, filed a murder case with Jessore Kotwali Police Station on the August 14 accusing the center authority.
Centre Supervisor (Assistant Director) Abdullah Al Masud, Assistant Supervisor (Probation Officer) Masum Billah, Physical Instructor AKM Shahanur Alam were remanded for five days and Psycho Social Counselor Mushfiqur Rahman and Technical Instructor (Welding) Omar Farooq were remanded for three days.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Welfare suspended the five officials.
The notice said the families should be paid compensation by August 24 and it also said that legal action would be taken if compensation was not paid.    -UNB


