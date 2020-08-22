Video
Saturday, 22 August, 2020
Four of a family killed in Tangail road crash

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

TANGAIL, Aug 21: Four members of a family were killed and two others injured after a bus rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sadar upazila of Tangail on Friday morning.
The  dead were identified as Md Al Amin, 54, headmaster of Bhadra Shimul Dakkhinpara Government Primary School and a resident of Pashchimpara village of the district's Bhuapur upazila; his wife Sheuli Khatun, 42, an assistant teacher of Kukadair Government Primary School in the upazila, Al Amin's father Sohrab Ali, 75, and mother Saleha Begum, 70.
Al Amin's sister Hazera Begum and driver of the auto-rickshaw Ferdous Tarafder sustained injuries in the accident.
They were admitted to Tangail General Hospital, said Matiur Rahman, a sub-inspector of Elenga Highway Police Outpost.
He said the speeding bus hit the Tangail town-bound auto-rickshaw in the Rabna Bypass area of the Dhaka-Tangail highway at around 10:00am, leaving all five passengers of the three-wheeler and its driver injured.
Locals rushed them to the Tangail General Hospital where on-duty doctors declared Sheuli Begum dead.




Al Amin and his parents succumbed to their injuries while being taken to Dhaka for better treatment, said the police official.
Al Amin's brother Nazrul Islam said his brother and other family members were going to Tangail town for an appointment with a doctor for the ailing Saleha Begum.
Police seized the passenger bus but its driver and helpers managed to flee.
The law enforces have launched a drive to arrest the killer driver.



