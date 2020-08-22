Video
Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:25 AM
Biden pledges to end US ‘darkness’

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WILMINGTON, Aug 21: Joe Biden promised Thursday to end the "darkness" of Donald Trump's presidency in a speech accepting the Democratic nomination with an impassioned call for unity and a return to optimism.
"The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger, too much fear, too much division," Biden said. "If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness," he said. "It's time for us, for we the people, to come together."
Speaking in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, but with an audience almost entirely online or on television, Biden's acceptance speech reflected the enormity of the shutdown that has upended life across the United States in the battle against the deadly coronavirus.
And Biden, 77, urged Americans in blistering terms to punish Trump for the chaos that has seen more than 170,000 deaths and economic calamity.
"We lead the world in deaths," he said in the 22-minute speech, calling Trump's performance "unforgivable." "On day one" of his own presidency, Biden said, he would implement a national COVID-19 plan and mandate mask wearing.
Biden is on his third White House bid after failing to win the nomination in 1988 and 2008. But after months of relentless mockery from Trump and other Republicans who claim Biden is senile, the veteran politician's speech was markedly fluent and always full of passion.    -AFP


