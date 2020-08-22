Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:25 AM
latest
Home Back Page

After Hagia Sophia, Erdogan switches Chora church to mosque

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

ISTANBUL, Aug 21: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reconverted the historic Chora church, one of Istanbul's most celebrated Byzantine buildings, into a mosque on Friday, a month after opening the famed Hagia Sophia to Muslim worship.
The mediaeval Church of the Holy Saviour in Chora, built near the ancient city walls of Constantinople, contains 14th century Byzantine mosaics and frescoes showing scenes from biblical stories.
They were plastered over after the city was conquered by the Muslim Ottomans in 1453, but brought to light again when - like Hagia Sophia - the building was converted to a museum by Turkey's secular republic more than 70 years ago.
Erdogan, whose AK Party is rooted in political Islam, has positioned himself as a champion of Turkey's pious Muslims and last month joined tens of thousands of worshippers in the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in 86 years.
The move was sharply criticised by church leaders and some Western countries, who said that reconverting Hagia Sophia exclusively for Muslim worship risked deepening religious rifts.
Last year a Turkish court annulled a 1945 government decision converting Chora - known as Kariye in Turkish - into a museum run by the Education Ministry.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four of a family killed in Tangail road crash
Biden pledges to end US ‘darkness’
C-19 has driven 100m people to extreme poverty: WB chief
After Hagia Sophia, Erdogan switches Chora church to mosque
Govt to bring back fugitive killers of Aug 21: Quader
AL pays homage to August 21  grenade attack victims
Construction work likely to resume next month
SC lawyer apologises for ‘derogatory’ FB post on CJ


Latest News
16th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attack observed
Legal notice sent to govt to compensate families of murdered Jashore juveniles
Maldives extends ban on new Bangladeshi labour recruits
NOAB calls upon govt to stand by newspaper industry
Use COVID lessons to 'do things right' for the future, urges UN chief
Bangladesh envoy to OPCW presents credentials
Korea keen to hold tourism roadshow in Dhaka
Women’s football team’s camp to begin in October
Singer Ferdous Wahid at CMH ICU after his physical condition deteriorates
Aug 21 was a ‘political plot’ to bury BNP leadership: Gayeshwar
Most Read News
Stay active while on vacation
Restaurants need to abide by  tobacco control law
'Sinha was shot within a minute or two'
People like Bangabandhu, Gandhi never die
50 civil society organizations objects TEPCO’s consultancy
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
Postmaster General backs down in the midst of public outcry
BR scraps mandatory NID rule for passengers
Subscribers facing hazard at Chandpur Savings office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft