Govt to bring back fugitive killers of Aug 21: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the perpetrators of August 21, 2004 grenade attacks, including Tarique Rahman, would be brought back home to implement the court verdicts."After the completion of trial procedures, the killers of August 21 who are staying abroad, especially Tarique Rahman, will be brought back home like the August 15 (1975) killers," he told a virtual discussion marking the 16th anniversary of August 21 grenade attacks at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office here.Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina presided over the discussion through a videoconference from her official Ganabhaban residence.Describing history as 'very cruel', Quader said the trial of those, who carried out the grenade attacks with the target to assassinate Bangabandhu's daughter and the then Opposition Leader Sheikh Hasina, has begun under the initiative of the premier.The court has given historic verdicts in the cases filed over the gruesome grenade attacks and an appeal awaits disposal at the High Court, he added. -BSS