Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:25 AM
AL pays homage to August 21  grenade attack victims

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Leaders of Bangladesh Awami League paying tributes to the victims of August 21 grenade attack by placing a wreath at the memorial in front of partys central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Friday. photo : Observer

The Awami League on Friday paid tributes to the victims of August 21 grenade attack by placing wreaths at the memorial in front of AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city.
The AL leaders, led by General Secretary Obaidul Quader, on behalf of the party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed a wreath at the memorial built in commemoration of the victims of the grenade attacks in 2004.
Placing the wreath, the leaders observed one-minute silence in respect to the memories of the grenade attack victims.
Then associate bodies of AL, its left-leaning allies and other political parties paid homage to the victims of the brutal grenade attack that killed 24 people and wounded nearly 500 others.
AL Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Abdul Matin Khasru, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, veteran leader Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque and Advocate Afzal Hossain, Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua were present on the occasion, among others.
Awami League-led 14-party alliance, Dhaka city south and north units of AL, Workers Party of Bangladesh, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Jubo League, Chhatra League, Swechasebak League, Mahila Awami League, Jubo Mahila League, Awami Matsajibi League, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, Bangabandhu Gobeshona Parishad and other political parties also paid homage to the August 21 grenade victims.
The gruesome grenade attack was carried out at an anti-terrorism rally of Awami League (AL) on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on August 21, 2004 aiming to bankrupt the party leadership during the BNP-Jamaat alliance government. With the grace of the Almighty, the then opposition leader and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other front ranking AL leaders narrowly escaped the carnage.
But, 24 people including the then Women Affairs Secretary of Awami League and wife of late President Zillur Rahman, Ivy Rahman, were killed and over 500 others injured in the attack and many of them became crippled for life.    -BSS


