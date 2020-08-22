Construction work likely to resume next month





According to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) sources, the construction work of the project has remained suspended since May as the Chinese experts left Bangladesh due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese experts are expected to return Bangladesh in the first week of September. After their arrival, the construction work of the project will resume, sources said.

A total of 52 per cent works of the project have so far been completed, the sources said, adding that the construction work will be completed by December next year.

Blue Water, a firm of Holland, has already started manufacturing of the SPM at a Chinese workshop, which is expected to be completed by one year.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned have already acquired a total of 191 acres of land for the project.

The installation works of 220- km- long double pipeline had started at the end of 2019.

The project styled "Installation of Single Point Mooring with double pipeline' includes construction of Storage Tank, Pump House and Pipeline.

The estimated cost of the project is around Tk 5,500 crore. Chinese Exim Bank has signed an agreement to provide financial assistance for the project.

After the installation of the SPM, Big petroleum-carrier ships will be able to offload fuel directly to the pipeline to take the same to the Eastern Refinery. But under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery. The whole process takes 12 to15 days.

Presently, two lighter vessels of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay. But when the SPM will be set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours.

The proposed pipeline from deep sea will save both time and money of the government as it will help unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the deep sea without berthing in the port.

The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of Tk 116 crore will be saved. At present, the country imports 65 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demand. Of them, nearly 1.2 million tonnes are refined at ERL, the only refinery of the country.

This import is expected to rise significantly when a number of fuel-fired power plants have already been set up in the country.

As per project proforma, 110- km- long double pipeline from deep sea of Moheshakhali to Eastern Refinery site in Chattogram will be installed for carrying crude and refined petroleum products.

A Chinese organisation, China Petroleum Pipeline (CPP), has been constructing the SPM and pipeline.

The 110- km- long pipe line will be installed in two lines. One pipeline will transport crude oil while the other carry refined oil.























