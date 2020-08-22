Video
Letter To the Editor

Uncertain fate of 85,000 aspiring migrants

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dear Sir
Due to the Corona pandemic country's labour export has been paralysed. No flight could be operated since government announced suspension of all scheduled flights. This brought to a near halt the country's efforts to send fresh migrant workers abroad.

According to Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira), the pandemic has either delayed or stalled the process of sending at least 85,405 aspiring migrants to different countries till mid-July. Of them, 85 per cent was expected to have jobs in Saudi Arabia. Of the workers, 22,987 got visas and completed all procedures but could not fly to their destinations. Thousands of low-income people have invested their borrowed or hard-earned money for "lucrative" overseas jobs. But the pandemic has thrown their plans into uncertainty. The government last month announced resumption of international flights on a limited scale.

But fresh migrant workers could not fly abroad as scheduled flights to Saudi Arabia, the largest overseas labour market for Bangladesh, and most other countries remain suspended. There is another category of intending migrants who have either applied for clearance from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) or already got clearance.





Authorities relevant should take steps to reduce worry among the aspirant migrant so that the remittance inflow in uninterrupted.
 
Assik Mahmud
Over email



