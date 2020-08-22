

Concern over Mediterranean: Context Turkey



In the map, it is claimed by Turkey. Turkey and Libya have signed an agreement accordingly. This did not reduce Egypt's maritime borders, but increased them. But even then, Egypt has an agreement with Greece. The agreement is in retaliation for Turkey's agreement with Libya in November last year. They do not want Turkey's strong position in the Middle East in any way. The signing of the agreement between Greece and Egypt is aimed at reducing Turkey's activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. This has turned the eastern Mediterranean into a much warmer plain.



Egypt and Cyprus have already found large-scale mining in the eastern Mediterranean. Since then, Turkey has become increasingly active in exploring the region's natural resources. Turkey also says the new agreement between Greece and Egypt is completely illegal. In retaliation, at the request of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkey recently resumed oil and gas exploration after a temporary hiatus following the agreement.



In addition, Turkey has sent an oil and gas exploration ship, Oruch Reich, to the Greek island of Castelpariso as part of its "Survey Alert" in the Eastern Mediterranean, and conducted naval exercises off two Greek islands last week. Turkey, by conducting a two-day naval exercise near two Greek islands, has signalled that Ankara will not abide by Greece's agreement with Egypt.



Main targets for Turkey:

1. Achieving the sovereignty of the vast natural resources in its own waters in the Mediterranean is not an issue yet resolved!



2. Through the Treaty of Lausanne, several islands were taken over by Greece, which was originally intended to bring them back to Turkey.



3. Maintaining sovereignty in Cyprus.



4. Emerging permanently as a major force in the politics of this region (Middle East and North Africa) to play a big role in any issue of regional importance, especially the Palestinian issue!



This journey will not be easy at all. Their main opponents in this expedition are Greece, Israel and France. Greece has already begun its response. Greece recently fired aiming a Turkish ship carrying civilians from the island of Rhodes in the Aegean Sea. The attack took place in Greek waters, 6.2 nautical miles from the Mughal province of Turkey. France is also associated with Greece.



France has decided to increase its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean amid growing tensions between Greece and Turkey over oil and gas exploration in disputed waters. The country's armed forces ministry recently (August 13th) said France would send two Rafale warplanes and a naval frigate, Lafayette, to the region as part of its plan to increase its military presence. French President Emmanuel Macron himself issued the warning in a tweet.



In the next serial Egypt, Saudi, Emirate. And whatever happens, almost all the big powers including America, Germany, Russia are involved in the issue. There is controversy over whether the historic Treaty of Lausanne in 1923 is valid or not. International treaties are generally considered to be automatically revoked after 100 years. But according to Westerners, the deal is for life. However, it is very clear that Turkey wants to violate or throw away many aspects of the Lausanne Treaty.



It is an act of great courage to go ahead with such a huge challenge. The Turkish government is already under pressure after reverting Aya Sophia into a mosque. There are also internal challenges. For example, the economic challenges: where Turkey is not yet self-sufficient, internal political challenges, the lack of allies / alliances, the PKK and internal terrorism challenges, the Syrian issue, including four to five million refugees. By tackling these challenges, will the big plan be implemented suddenly or will it turn Turkey again into a sick country in the region whose allies will have to decide the fate of it!



However, such a dramatic rise in world politics as that of Turkish President Erdogan is not uncommon. He has become such a world leader through his intelligence, wisdom, foresight and charismatic leadership. It was recently recognized by US President Donald Trump, who called the Turkish president a world-class chess player. He has also made modern Turkey a dignified seat in the world court. Although he reached the top of the state power through the formation of new political parties and unimaginable success, his footsteps in politics were not smooth at all and he had to come to this stage through hard struggle.



These obstacles have helped him to emerge as the undisputed leader of Turkey and regional politics. However, the current situation is more difficult than any of the problems of the past. Let's see if Turkey can become a superpower in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean by facing all these challenges.



Md Hazrat Ali, student, University of Dhaka















Mediterranean is one of the hotspots of world politics in the days ahead. On August 8, Greece and Egypt signed a maritime agreement on the Mediterranean. Under the agreement, Egypt and Greece will explore and extract oil and gas from each other. Besides, they also fix the sea boundaries themselves. But it also includes the maritime borders of Turkey and Libya. The area that Greece gave to Egypt in this agreement is less than the area that Egypt would have had if it had signed an agreement with Libya. In other words, Egypt's maritime borders have been reduced by arguing with Greece.In the map, it is claimed by Turkey. Turkey and Libya have signed an agreement accordingly. This did not reduce Egypt's maritime borders, but increased them. But even then, Egypt has an agreement with Greece. The agreement is in retaliation for Turkey's agreement with Libya in November last year. They do not want Turkey's strong position in the Middle East in any way. The signing of the agreement between Greece and Egypt is aimed at reducing Turkey's activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. This has turned the eastern Mediterranean into a much warmer plain.Egypt and Cyprus have already found large-scale mining in the eastern Mediterranean. Since then, Turkey has become increasingly active in exploring the region's natural resources. Turkey also says the new agreement between Greece and Egypt is completely illegal. In retaliation, at the request of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkey recently resumed oil and gas exploration after a temporary hiatus following the agreement.In addition, Turkey has sent an oil and gas exploration ship, Oruch Reich, to the Greek island of Castelpariso as part of its "Survey Alert" in the Eastern Mediterranean, and conducted naval exercises off two Greek islands last week. Turkey, by conducting a two-day naval exercise near two Greek islands, has signalled that Ankara will not abide by Greece's agreement with Egypt.Main targets for Turkey:1. Achieving the sovereignty of the vast natural resources in its own waters in the Mediterranean is not an issue yet resolved!2. Through the Treaty of Lausanne, several islands were taken over by Greece, which was originally intended to bring them back to Turkey.3. Maintaining sovereignty in Cyprus.4. Emerging permanently as a major force in the politics of this region (Middle East and North Africa) to play a big role in any issue of regional importance, especially the Palestinian issue!This journey will not be easy at all. Their main opponents in this expedition are Greece, Israel and France. Greece has already begun its response. Greece recently fired aiming a Turkish ship carrying civilians from the island of Rhodes in the Aegean Sea. The attack took place in Greek waters, 6.2 nautical miles from the Mughal province of Turkey. France is also associated with Greece.France has decided to increase its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean amid growing tensions between Greece and Turkey over oil and gas exploration in disputed waters. The country's armed forces ministry recently (August 13th) said France would send two Rafale warplanes and a naval frigate, Lafayette, to the region as part of its plan to increase its military presence. French President Emmanuel Macron himself issued the warning in a tweet.In the next serial Egypt, Saudi, Emirate. And whatever happens, almost all the big powers including America, Germany, Russia are involved in the issue. There is controversy over whether the historic Treaty of Lausanne in 1923 is valid or not. International treaties are generally considered to be automatically revoked after 100 years. But according to Westerners, the deal is for life. However, it is very clear that Turkey wants to violate or throw away many aspects of the Lausanne Treaty.It is an act of great courage to go ahead with such a huge challenge. The Turkish government is already under pressure after reverting Aya Sophia into a mosque. There are also internal challenges. For example, the economic challenges: where Turkey is not yet self-sufficient, internal political challenges, the lack of allies / alliances, the PKK and internal terrorism challenges, the Syrian issue, including four to five million refugees. By tackling these challenges, will the big plan be implemented suddenly or will it turn Turkey again into a sick country in the region whose allies will have to decide the fate of it!However, such a dramatic rise in world politics as that of Turkish President Erdogan is not uncommon. He has become such a world leader through his intelligence, wisdom, foresight and charismatic leadership. It was recently recognized by US President Donald Trump, who called the Turkish president a world-class chess player. He has also made modern Turkey a dignified seat in the world court. Although he reached the top of the state power through the formation of new political parties and unimaginable success, his footsteps in politics were not smooth at all and he had to come to this stage through hard struggle.These obstacles have helped him to emerge as the undisputed leader of Turkey and regional politics. However, the current situation is more difficult than any of the problems of the past. Let's see if Turkey can become a superpower in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean by facing all these challenges.Md Hazrat Ali, student, University of Dhaka