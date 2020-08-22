 Shedding light on the disabled



A T M Rezaul Hoque



Disability is primarily a rural phenomenon in Bangladesh. Six per cent of people living in rural areas suffer from disability in comparison to four per cent of those living in urban areas. About 60 per cent of the persons with disabilities can work without help from others, while about 25 per cent cannot move without assistance.



Disability causes downgrading and deprivation of a human and adjournments living a life in dignity. Situation of the persons with disabilities during this pandemic is as follows:



1. People did not want to hire them because of their visual disability. They never treated them with respect, or dignity. Yet again, Brunt of this economic turmoil is inevitably going to push the disable labour force towards negative coping strategies e.g. going without food, selling household goods for purchasing foods and essentials etc which will have long-term implications.



2. Disables who earn their livelihood from begging on different market places are facing severe difficulties; because such markets are remaining closed or approximately closed. Even there found a less customers in an uncluttered market place also.

3. Most of the speech and hearing disable persons cannot fully communicate with others. Some of them can engage in daily communication through sign language but till now, there are no accessible devices or software in the country to enhance communication for them.

As a result, many words remain unconceivable and it is difficult for those with speech and hearing disabilities to understand things such as the on-going pandemic.



4. It is also argued that, persons with disabilities are regularly subjected to discrimination and they suffer momentously. Many of them could not get reliefs because they could not stand in queues or compete with crowds.

Regular discrimination, taking the forms of negative attitudes, social exclusion, lack of economic opportunities, and unpaid or underpaid work, has long been an integral part of the lives of disables.



5. For most of their lives, persons with disabilities are usually forced to stay at home despite having work capabilities. Therefore, people with disabilities are at a greater disadvantage, experiencing significant difficulties during this pandemic. Quarantine, health facilities and transport established as part of the COVID-19 response may fail to furnish to the requirements of children and adults living with disabilities.



6. Extremely poor disabled people in rural Bangladesh mostly work in the informal sector with minimum wage rates, and even family members often see them as burden. But these work places are going to close during this pandemic.



7. Other adverse situation of persons with disabilities is as follows:

* Insufficient Government allowance

* Difficulty to follow and maintain general safety precautions

* Poor health condition

* Limited access to information

* Social distancing & separation from caregivers



To mitigate these problems, government and non-government entities need to design plans and programs specifically for the persons with disabilities. The followings could be done:



1. Authorities need to provide safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for them; and improve road safety, notably by expanding public transports, with special attention to the needs of those who are disabled and poor. Over again, clean and safe accommodation should have to be ensured for disabled person, who is helpless and distressed.



2. Persons with disabilities need relief and support, special health care services as well as mental health sustenance. Separate arrangements for them should be ensured in every health care centre and hospital. Extra attention should be given to those who are infected with Covid-19 or have similar symptoms.



3. Government should have to ensure disability allowances and ensure financial grants. Along with this, masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers should be distributed for free to them and those who can work should be included in sales and distribution.

Women with disabilities are likely to have been more vulnerable during this pandemic. Hence, special attention needs to be given to protect and safeguard the women with disabilities at all levels.



4. Counselling should be made available for them to reduce their anxiety and stress during the pandemic. In order to break the monotony of staying indoors, various skill-enhancing and educational courses could be introduced through online for them. Because this pandemic has taught us how to get things done from home, which means that disabled people can work while staying indoors.



5. For the protection of persons with disabilities government could promote a positive change in social attitude coupled with policy support like proper training and education. Accordingly, skilled People with disabilities could secure jobs in Ready-Made Garments, Banking, Social Services, Small Business and other sectors.



6. Voluntary social organizations working to promote, protect and assist in safeguarding rights of the disables could come together to join hands with the government for the prevention and protection of the people with disabilities from COVID-19. Like health literacy and door to door counselling, foods and hygiene packets distribution, collaboration and coordination etc.



7. Quota for cash or food support for people with disabilities is highly recommended as it will ensure rights and entitlements for them amongst those competing to have access into public or private resources. Door-step delivery should be ensured for free or at affordable rates.



8. There should be separate rehabilitation and quarantine centres for people with disabilities. Trained and qualified health professionals should be engaged to deal with people with disabilities when quarantined.



9. All the private television channels should broadcast their news bulletins with sign language interpretation upholding the spirit of 'leaving no one behind' like Bangladesh Television. Online advocacy campaign could also be initiated.



10. Government could set up 'Help Desk' for the disables to provide

* Mental health support

* Maintain job security

* Disseminate information and to provide advice regarding accessing relief supports

* Making a database of extremely poor persons with disabilities countrywide.



Along with the rest of the world, Bangladesh is preparing to undertake a range of measures to protect its vulnerable communities from the COVID-19 and its long-term socio-economic and humanitarian impacts.



Dr A T M Rezaul Hoque is a Professor, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University































