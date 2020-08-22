Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’







Through a research funded by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), it is reported on 16 March 2020 that while WHO recommends children to adolescents to spend at least 60 minutes per day on physical activities, in Bangladesh only 41% of the young people have met this threshold.



Why has there been a change in the time spent on physical and extra-curricular activities? The change in the trend has been seen mainly due to the increased academic pressure at school in the last two decades.



Through a series of independent research conducted worldwide, it is evident that the reductions of time spent on physical and extra curricular activities have led to an adverse impact on the youth, especially on under 18 children.



The Washington Post on September 26, 2019 reported that children in schools at present face the similar amount of stress that is faced by recent immigrants and kids living in poverty, foster care and those with incarcerated parents, all due to the severe academic pressure.



They are expected to pass numerous assessments throughout the year with good grades and this has turned into a unanimously accepted method of assessing someone's intelligence in the society. This stress, consequently, leads the children to suffer from anxiety, depression, substance abuse and delinquent behaviours later in life.



Greater pressure to chew more than what one can digest has led to the rise in various mental health issues making students more prone to considering and committing suicide. The rate of suicide amongst students is rising sharply worldwide and not many countries are paying the required attention in taking necessary measures to combat this menace.



For instance, Youth Risk Behaviour Surveillance System (YRBSS) in 2017 revealed that in the US, the overall number of high school students who have been reported to seriously consider suicide had increased by 25% since 2009. The Hindu in January 29, 2020 noted that the rate of suicide has increased in India and that about 28 suicide cases are reported everyday now.



Unfortunately, the situation in Bangladesh is also similar. According to media reports, almost 11,000 people commit suicide in Bangladesh annually and most of them are students. With no recreational activities, predominantly, these sleep-deprived children are now confined into textbook learning and have lesser scope to explore their creative sides or to unwind through physical activities.



So what are the potential solutions to deal with the repercussions of the increased academic pressure?



The first potential is the withdrawal of the ranking system. The education system of Finland has been applauded and recognised to be successful globally despite not having any mandated standardised tests, other than a single exam at the end of students' senior year in high school.



They do not have any ranking, comparison or competition between students, schools or regions and yet as per a report of Lyn Nell Hancock in 2011, the students there have shown tremendous improvement in reading, math and science literacy over the past decade.



Furthermore, the World Economic Forum in October 2019 has confirmed that exams in Singapore for primary years shall be abolished, while older primary and secondary students will be learning in a less competitive environment. The Education Minister, Ong Ye Kung quite rightly stated that "Learning is not a competition".



Singapore is adapting to a more skill-based learning method to keep up with the future where skills like critical thinking, leadership and complex problem solving will become increasingly important. This has reduced the mental stress experienced by the students under the earlier system which decided the smartest kid in the classroom to be the one with the highest marks despite only succeeding by a decimal point compared to another classmate.



Secondly, raising awareness amongst guardians to stop pushing their children to be admitted in schools before their child is mentally prepared to sit in a classroom, is crucial. The Conversation on July 25, 2018 emphasised that the proper age of starting school is different for each child.



What parents can do instead of throwing their children prematurely into this unfamiliar territory is to engage their child in various physical and EC activities which nurtures creativity, confidence, problem solving skills and better mental health.



Additionally, the number of subjects taught can be reduced to prioritise quality of learning over quantity as spending more time in school and being imposed with more subjects does not necessarily mean that one is learning more or will mould into a smarter individual. The brain, arguably, being the most valuable organ of a human body needs its share of recreation.



Finally, especially in developing countries like Bangladesh, every educational institute should have student counsellors primarily for listening to students' concerns about academic, emotional or social problems and helping them to process their problems, plan goals and actions.



The world education system has successfully adopted the e-learning method due to the on-going pandemic. While textbook learning has not stopped, what stopped completely are the limited opportunities these students had in engaging into extra curricular and physical activities, culminating into bottled anger, depression and frustration.



For a promising world that awaits them, policy makers in the field of education should invest more time now to shape a better learning environment for these deprived individuals which will allow them to engage in enough physical and extra curricular activities in the post-Covid future with the aim to prioritise skill-based learning as happy, healthy, and skilful individuals are what we need to build a better nation.



Barrister Mariha Zaman Khan is a lecturer at the LCLS (South) ad Arafat Reza is a teaching assistant at LCLS (South)

















