

Government to launch countrywide school feeding project



It is indeed a commendable project for deterring Coronavirus triggered dropouts, and also increase students' attendance. However, the real challenge lies with the project's countrywide successful implementation.



It isn't that government sponsored feeding programmes in schools are new in Bangladesh.



The government recognises school meals as an essential tool for the development and growth of children, communities, and society as a whole and it is considered as a successful programme. School feeding programme has contributed significantly in higher enrolment rates, improved attendance and a higher number of primary education completions. It has also provably reduced absenteeism and dropout rates even in poverty-prone areas. But the length and breadth of those programmes, though successful to a greater extent, were limited within some specified localities.



Bangladesh currently has two school feeding programmes. Under the first, the government distributes packets of biscuits, each weighing 75 grams, to nearly 3 million children at primary schools in 104 upazilas. And under a separate pilot project that began in 2013, around 34,000 students got vegetable khichuri meals in three upazilas. The outcome of the two projects were inspiring as project officials concerned have marked growing attendance rates increasing by 11 percent in the areas where cooked meals were served and by 6.6 percent where fortified biscuits were distributed. Moreover, dropout rates under the two projects had also decreased by 6 percent in schools that provided meals in any of the two forms.



The pandemic has hit these two projects hard, but now is the time to pick up the challenge and think big to resume even a much bigger project under the 'new normal'.











Nevertheless, the biggest challenge to implement the latest initiative for providing meals to over 14 million children will be to mainstream the service in the country while ensuring that no primary school student is left out. Then there is the challenge of combating possible corruption and irregularities. Additionally, the funding and monitoring mechanisms will have to be up to the mark.



