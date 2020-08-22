Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:24 AM
latest
Home City News

Over 3.98 lakh fishermen families to get special VGF

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

The government has allocated over 11,903 tonnes of rice under the special vulnerable group feeding (VGF) scheme for the jobless fishermen during 65 days official fishing ban period from May 20 to July 23.
"A total of 3,96,786 fishermen families located in 51upazilas including the Chattogram city under 12 coastal districts will get the second installment of the VGF", said a release issued by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock on Friday.
The government is providing the VGF allocation under the humanitarian assistance programme.
Under the programme, each fishermen family will get 30kgs rice for 23 days (from July 1 to 23), according to the release.




The fisheries and livestock ministry issued an approval order in favor to the concerned deputy commissioners (DCs) on August 19 with an instruction to withdraw and disburse the consignment within September 15, the release said.
The ministry has also further instructed the district chiefs that only those [fishermen] who are identified as marine fishermen and have identity card would be entitled to get the allocation.
In the first VGF installment, a total of 4,19,589 fishermen families located in 44 upazilas under 12 coastal districts got over 23,496 tonnes of rice for 42 days fishing ban period.
For balanced breeding and well conservation of the marine fisheries, the government has been imposing ban on catching all kinds of fish species and crustaceans which include the crabs, lobsters, crayfish, shrimp, krill, barnacles brine shrimp, copepods, ostracods and mantis shrimp, for 65 days every year from May 20 to July 23 at the economic maritime areas of the Bay of Bengal since 2015.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over 3.98 lakh fishermen families to get special VGF
Moderate rain likely over country
3,854 patients recover from C-19 in Ctg
Zia was a ‘psychopath’ in his capability to use violence, betray others: Lifschultz
Minor boy killed in road crash
Gaddimari UP chairman dies of C-19
Awami League leaders recount the grisly Aug 21 grenade attack
6-storey building tilts in Ctg, residents evacuated


Latest News
16th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attack observed
Legal notice sent to govt to compensate families of murdered Jashore juveniles
Maldives extends ban on new Bangladeshi labour recruits
NOAB calls upon govt to stand by newspaper industry
Use COVID lessons to 'do things right' for the future, urges UN chief
Bangladesh envoy to OPCW presents credentials
Korea keen to hold tourism roadshow in Dhaka
Women’s football team’s camp to begin in October
Singer Ferdous Wahid at CMH ICU after his physical condition deteriorates
Aug 21 was a ‘political plot’ to bury BNP leadership: Gayeshwar
Most Read News
Stay active while on vacation
Restaurants need to abide by  tobacco control law
'Sinha was shot within a minute or two'
People like Bangabandhu, Gandhi never die
50 civil society organizations objects TEPCO’s consultancy
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
Postmaster General backs down in the midst of public outcry
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
BR scraps mandatory NID rule for passengers
Subscribers facing hazard at Chandpur Savings office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft