Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:24 AM
Moderate rain likely over country

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions, at many places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over the country on Friday.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said a met office release.
The well marked low over odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, now lies over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajastan, centre of the well-marked low, Bihar, Gangetic west Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.    -Agencies


