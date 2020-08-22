Video
3,854 patients recover from C-19 in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 21: The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 3,854 with the healing of 62 more people in the last 24 hours, out of 16,305 infected people, in the district till 2:00pm on Friday.
"A total of 3,854 coronavirus patients have recovered so far and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 23.63 percent in the district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.
"The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," he said.
In the district, two more patients have died from the deadly disease during the past 24-hours, Dr Rabbi added.
Besides, 89 more people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 816 samples at six COVID-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 72 are from Chattogram city and 17 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.


