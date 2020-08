SIRAJGANJ, Aug 21: A minor boy was killed in a road accident at Dadpur on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in Salanga upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nayem, 10, son of Sohrab Hossain, hailed from Dadpur Raerbazar area under the upazila.

Hatikumrul Highway Police said the accident occurred when a covered van crashed Nayem this afternoon in the area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police seized the covered van. -BSS