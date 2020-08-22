Video
Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:24 AM
City News

Gaddimari UP chairman dies of C-19

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

LALMONIRHAT, Aug 21: Dr Atier Rahman, chairman of Goddimari Union in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district, died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Dhaka on Friday.
Dr Atier, also a freedom fighter, breathed his last at Anwar Khan Modern Hospital in the city's Dhanmondi area around 8 am, said Abu Bakkar Siddique Shyamal, elder son of the chairman and also the organising secretary of Hatibandha Upazila Unit Awami League.
Dr Atier was a veterinary physician.
Bangladesh's coronavirus fatalities soared to 3,822 on Thursday after the health authorities announced 41 new deaths.
Meanwhile, another 2,868 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours. So far, Bangladesh has confirmed 2,87,959 cases.
The country announced its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.    -UNB


