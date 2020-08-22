Video
Seven more contract corona at Fulbari

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Aug 21: Seven more persons including two nurses have contracted coronavirus in Fulbari Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 57 in six unions of the upazila.
A total of 17 samples were sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for test on Wednesday.
The result came in hand on Thursday evening, where seven persons were found positive for the virus.
The newly-infected persons are now at home     isolation.





