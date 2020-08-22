Five found dead in four districts





BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A former police constable was found dead in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jabed Ali, 65, son of late Kabir Khan. He was a resident of Surujpur Khanpara Village in Sadar Upazila of Meherpur District.

Locals saw the body in Garhmati Brick Field area beside Natore-Pabna Highway in the upazila at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's son Shariful Islam said the mobile phone of Jabed Ali was found switched off while he was returning home from Dhaka on Thursday evening.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bonpara Police Outpost Zahidul Islam said no injury marks were found on the body.

However, the reason behind the death will be known after getting autopsy report, the SI added.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of an elderly man in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Manik Chandra Das, 60, a resident of Kotwali Police Station (PS) area in Rangpur District.

Locals spotted the body in a bush in Kashiagari Rangatipara in the morning and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Ulipur PS Inspector (Investigation) Ruhul Amin.

Manik along with his wife and daughter went to his in-laws' house in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

He is mentally-challenged for a long time, said in-laws.

PIROJPUR: Two persons including a teenage boy were found dead in separate incidents in Bhandaria and Nesarabad upazilas of the district on Thursday.

Police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Bhandaria Upazila at night, one day after he went missing.

Deceased Nurul Islam alias Lal Mia, 50, was a resident of Purbo Dhawa Village in the upazila.

The deceased's nephew Riaj Munshi said Lal Mia went missing on Wednesday. They searched everywhere in the area but did not find him.

He might have been killed over dispute either of owing money or property, he alleged.

Lal Mia's Brother Salam saw the floating body in the pond and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bhandaria PS Inspector Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the reason behind the death will be known once the autopsy is done.

On the other hand, police of recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy in Nesarabad Upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Fahad Mollah, 16, son of Hannan Mollah, a resident of Dakshin Satla Village in Wazirpur Upazila of Barishal District.

Police sources said Fahad was working in a trawler.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Nesarabad PS Md Kamruzzman Talukder confirmed the incident adding that, the trawler driver Kibria was called up to the PS in this connection.

NABIBAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of an elderly man in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon, a day after he went missing.

The deceased was identified as Mukundo Saha, 70, a trader of the upazila.

The family sources said Mukundo went out of home on Wednesday afternoon for business purpose. But, he did not return home at night.

Later, his body was found in an abandoned home in Kaitala (south) Union on Thursday afternoon.

Nabinagar PS Inspector Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident.

















