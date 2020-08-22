Two newly joined OCs in Cox’s Bazar transferred

COX'S BAZAR, Aug 21: Two newly joined officers-in-charge (OCs) of Teknaf and Sadar police stations in the district have been transferred.

Teknaf PS OC Abul Faisal and Sadar PS OC Khairuzzaman have been transferred to Armed Police Battalion (APB) and Industrial Police respectively.

Suspended OC Pradeep Kumar Das of Teknaf PS was replaced by Inspector Abul Faisal following the killing of Major (Retd) Sinha Rashed on August 7 last at a police check-post on the Marine Drive.

























