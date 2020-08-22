Aug 21 grenade attack: Madaripur victims yet to get govt support





The family members of the dead and the wounded are disappointed as they have been suffering from inhuman condition after the attack. A Juba League leader Liton Munsi of Chanpotty Village in Rajoir Upazila was killed in the attack.

Not only Liton, but also Sufia Begum of Kadambari Village in Rajoir, and Sramik League leader Nasir Uddin of Ramarpool Village and Mostak Ahmed of Mohismary Village in Krokirchar Union under Kalkini Upazila were also killed in the attack.

On the other hand, Pran Krishna, 52, of Paschim Raghunathpur Village in Madaripur Sadar Upazila lost one eye. He cannot move as at least three splinters entered his body.

Pran Krishna said, "I cannot bear my treatment cost due to financial crisis let alone providing my family expenses."

Like Pran Krishna, Kabir of Kalkini Municipality has lost his left hand. So, he cannot do hard work but sells vegetables at Kalkini Poura Bazaar.



















