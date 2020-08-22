Four electrocuted in 3 dists





SHERPUR: Two siblings were electrocuted in Sreebardi Upazila on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Saheb Ali, 32, and Rabiul Islam, 26, sons of Nizam Uddin of Chwak Kauria Village. They both were construction workers.

Police sources said the siblings were electrocuted while working in an under-construction building owned by Tatihati Union Parishad Chairman Asad Ullah in Battala Bazar area. They were taken to the upazila health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

MYMENSINGH: A man was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam, 55, a resident of Langarpar area.

Local sources said Kalam came in contact with a live electric wire while visiting a fishing enclosure in the area at noon, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

KISHOREGANJ: A youth was electrocuted in Maria Village of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Wadud, 27, son of Abu Sayeed, a resident of the area.

Local sources said Abdul Wadud came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon, which left him seriously injured.

Later, locals rushed him to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Wadud dead.





















