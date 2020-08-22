Grenade Attack Day observed in Kishoreganj





To mark the day, district Awami League (AL) organised a discussion meeting at its office with its President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shahjahan in the chair.

It was addressed, among others, by district AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate M A Afzal, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, district AL Vice-Presidents Advocate MA Rashid and Syed Shahjahan, Public Prosecutor Advocate Shah Azizul Haque, district AL Joint Secretary Syed Ashfaqul Islam Titu, Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Religious Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, district Mahila Awami League GS Bilkis Begum, district Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, district Sramik League GS Abul Hossain Akanda, Sadar Upazila AL President Advocate Md Ataur Rahman, GS Principal Sharif Ahmed Sadi, and former Muktijoddha Commander Md Asad Ullah.

Later, a Milad and Doa Mahafil was held at AL office.

























KISHOREGANJ, Aug 21: The 21 August Grenade Attack Day was observed here on Friday in a befitting manner.To mark the day, district Awami League (AL) organised a discussion meeting at its office with its President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shahjahan in the chair.It was addressed, among others, by district AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate M A Afzal, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, district AL Vice-Presidents Advocate MA Rashid and Syed Shahjahan, Public Prosecutor Advocate Shah Azizul Haque, district AL Joint Secretary Syed Ashfaqul Islam Titu, Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Religious Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, district Mahila Awami League GS Bilkis Begum, district Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, district Sramik League GS Abul Hossain Akanda, Sadar Upazila AL President Advocate Md Ataur Rahman, GS Principal Sharif Ahmed Sadi, and former Muktijoddha Commander Md Asad Ullah.Later, a Milad and Doa Mahafil was held at AL office.