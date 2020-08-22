Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:23 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Grenade Attack Day observed in Kishoreganj

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Aug 21: The 21 August Grenade Attack Day was observed here on Friday in a befitting manner.
To mark the day, district Awami League (AL) organised a discussion meeting at its office with its President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shahjahan in the chair.
It was addressed, among others, by district AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate M A Afzal, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, district AL Vice-Presidents Advocate MA Rashid and Syed Shahjahan, Public Prosecutor Advocate Shah Azizul Haque, district AL Joint Secretary Syed Ashfaqul Islam Titu, Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Religious Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, district Mahila Awami League GS Bilkis Begum, district Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, district Sramik League GS Abul Hossain Akanda, Sadar Upazila AL President Advocate Md Ataur Rahman, GS Principal Sharif Ahmed Sadi, and former Muktijoddha Commander Md Asad Ullah.
Later, a Milad and Doa Mahafil was held at AL office.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Munajat being offered at the Rangamati AL office on Friday for salvation of the souls of people
Father Ayub Ali Munsi and mother Achhia Begum standing beside the grave of their son
Seven more contract corona at Fulbari
Five found dead in four districts
Two newly joined OCs in Cox’s Bazar transferred
Aug 21 grenade attack: Madaripur victims yet to get govt support
Four electrocuted in 3 dists
Grenade Attack Day observed in Kishoreganj


Latest News
16th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attack observed
Legal notice sent to govt to compensate families of murdered Jashore juveniles
Maldives extends ban on new Bangladeshi labour recruits
NOAB calls upon govt to stand by newspaper industry
Use COVID lessons to 'do things right' for the future, urges UN chief
Bangladesh envoy to OPCW presents credentials
Korea keen to hold tourism roadshow in Dhaka
Women’s football team’s camp to begin in October
Singer Ferdous Wahid at CMH ICU after his physical condition deteriorates
Aug 21 was a ‘political plot’ to bury BNP leadership: Gayeshwar
Most Read News
Stay active while on vacation
Restaurants need to abide by  tobacco control law
'Sinha was shot within a minute or two'
People like Bangabandhu, Gandhi never die
50 civil society organizations objects TEPCO’s consultancy
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
Postmaster General backs down in the midst of public outcry
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
BR scraps mandatory NID rule for passengers
Subscribers facing hazard at Chandpur Savings office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft