Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:23 AM
Shalihar Mass Killing Day observed

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

Shalihar Mass Killing Day observed

Shalihar Mass Killing Day observed

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Aug 21: Shalihar Mass Killing Day was observed in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday.
On this day in 1971, Pakistani occupation forces, with the help of their local collaborators, killed 14 Hindu Community people in Shalihar Village of the upazila. Even their bodies could not be cremated. Those were later buried haphazardly.
Since the Independence, under the initiative of local freedom fighters Ashutosh Roy and Abul Hashim, the Shalihar Mass Killing Day is observed every year.
In 2010, former State Minister for Health Affairs Dr Captain (Rtd) Mojibur Rahman built a mausoleum in the mass grave. But, it does not bear the names of the martyrs.
Many members of these martyred families have passed away. Their next generations observe the day every year. They demanded the martyrs' recognition.
Talking to the family members of freedom fighters and those of the martyrs, it was learnt that the Pakistani forces, on their way to Kishoreganj by a special train on August 21, 1971, got down at Biska Railway Station.
Later, under the leadership of non-Bengali Station Master Salim Uddin and Al Badar Commander Abdul Hannan, they swooped down on the village and conducted massacre from dawn to dusk. At first, an innocent farmer Nobar Ali of the village was gunned down.
Hearing the news of his killing, the villagers left their houses and many took shelter at the houses of local Muslim League leaders and Muslims.
One of the fleeing persons was Shachin Chandra Das who ran about one kilometre and later hid in a Muslim's house. But he was caught by the occupation forces and gunned down.
Later, Mohini Mohan Kor, Ganendra Mohan Kor, Jogesh Chandra Biswas, Kirda Sundari, Tarinikanta Biswas, Debendra Chandra Nama Biswas, Kailas Chandra Nama Das, Shatragna Nama Das, Ramendra Chandra Sarker, Abani Mohan Sarker, Kamini Kanta Biswas, and Roy Charan Biswas were shot down one after another.
Finding none to carry looted belongings, they caught Nagendra Chowkider. Three more persons were taken away. In front of Nagendra, the three were shot dead, but Nagendra managed to avoid killing by reciting Kalema.
Giribala, a member of a martyred family, said hearing the swooping on Shalihar Village, she, her husband and her elder sister Premada took shelter in a Muslim's house at Uttar Para of Shalihar Village. The house owner kept them in hiding. She also said, on information, the occupation forces besieged them.
At that time, her father-in-law Kamini Kanta Biswas, his brother Tarinikanta Biswas and their sister Kirda Sundari were gunned down, she added.
After 47 years, they have not been given any recognition as martyred families, she maintained.
Supriya Dhar Bachchu, son of martyred Madhusudan Dhar, said though the mass killing was conducted in several spots, the mass grave has been raised in the place where Ganendra Dhar was killed. But the names of the martyred were not embedded in the plaque.
Rather, due to lack of care, the mass killing ground has turned into a cattle-grazing land, he added.


