

Farmers busy cultivating Aman paddy in districts

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Revamped by good yield and prices of IRRI-Boro in the last season, farmers of Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district have started investing full forces in Aman farming.

The agriculture department has become serious about combating food crisis in the country. In this connection, the local agriculture department has targeted to bring 19,790 hectares of land under Aman farming this year.

Lifting of Aman saplings from seedbeds and planting those in fields are going on simultaneously. Of the total land, 19,000 ha have been targeted for high-yielding variety and the rest 790 ha for local variety.

The farmers have cultivated BRRI Dhan-34, 49, 75, 87, BINA-17, Swarna-5, Tora Swarna, Chini Atob, Jirashail and Kataribhog varieties of paddy.

Farmers said they are complying with the prime minister's announcement that not an inch land would be left fallow to combat food crisis in the country centring the corona impact and the recent flood.

The Department of Agriculture Extension is implementing various programmes, including yard meeting, field day, farmers' notice board, farmers' friendship meeting, publicity, leaflet distribution, farmers' training school and farmers' mobile service.

A female farmer Begum Selina Khatun of Chowghat Village in the upazila said, "I got good prices in the last IRRI-Boro season. This year, I have cultivated Aman in more lands."

Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) Md Selim Reza said local farmers have cultivated Aman facing no hassle this year.

He also said farmers were benefitted in the last IRRI-Boro season with good production and fair prices. Now, they are farming Aman seriously with the hope of further benefits, he added.

LALPUR, NATORE: The farmers of Lalpur Upazila in the district are very busy cultivating Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy to recover the losses caused by the recent flood.

The farmers prepared seedbeds in due time though there was less rainfall in the upazila. They are now collecting seedlings from the beds and planting those in the fields.

Farmers Salam Shah and Azir Ali Shah of the upazila said the incessant rainfall and the flood water damaged different crops including jute, maize, mung bean. Moreover, many seedbeds of T- Aman paddy went under water. Under this situation, they collected Aman paddy seedlings with much hazard and planted those in two-bigha land.

Farmers Nazmul Haque and Tafiz Uddin of Walia Village in the upazila said, they planted T-Aman paddy in two-bigha land this time spending Tk 4,000 in per bigha. They will have to spend more Tk 4,000 to harvest the paddy.

UAO Rafiqul Islam said, this year's T-Aman farming target in the upazila is 7,800 hectares of land.

He expected the target will be fulfilled if the weather remains favourable.





















