Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:23 AM
3 unnatural deaths in three districts

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a woman died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Sirajganj and Brahmanbaria, on Thursday.
NAOGAON: A rice mills operator died after being entangled by mills belt in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Ashiqur Rahman Ashiq, 40, son of late Mayez Uddin, was a resident of Chalk Chandi Nalpukur Village.
Local sources said Ashiq got entangled by the belt of the mills at around 10am while he was running the rice mills in Chalk Chandi Camp Intersection area of Umar Union, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.     
SIRAJGANJ: A woman died from snakebite in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sathi Begum, 25, a resident of Saydabad Rehabilitation area.
Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Mosaddeq Ali said a poisonous snake bit Sathi while she was sleeping in her room on Wednesday night, leaving her injured.
She was taken to 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, the OC added.
BRAHMANBARIA: A boy died after falling from a coconut tree in Ashuganj Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Naeem, 13 son of late Babul Mia, a resident of Maddhya Para area under Talshahar Union.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ashuganj PS Bazlur Rahman said Naeem fell from a coconut tree in the area at noon, which left him seriously injured.
Locals rushed him to Brahmanbaria Sasdar Hospital, where the on-duty doctors referred to take him to Dhaka as his condition deteriorated.
Later, Naeem died on the way to Dhaka, the SI added.


