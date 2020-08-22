Two minors among five raped in 3 dists





BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A 20-year-old mentally-challenged girl was allegedly raped in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday.

Police arrested accused Monoj Hawladar, 29, following filing of a case, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Kamal Hossain.

Police and local sources said Monoj entered the victim's house in Purba Posharibunia Village when she was alone. Later, he violated her.

The victim's elder sister filed a case with Bhandaria PS at night in this connection.

However, police sent the accused to jail on Tuesday morning, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Two minor girls were allegedly raped by a teenager in Gopalpur Village of Charghat Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The victims' mothers filed a case against Prantik, 15, son of late Abu of the area, with Charghat PS on Sunday in this connection.

Police sources said two minor girls, aged about 5 and 6, were playing next to Prantik's house in Gopalpur Village on Saturday noon. As there was no one at home, Prantik called the girls inside the house and violated them.

Later, the victims' mothers rescued the girls and took them to Charghat Upazila Health Complex.

Charghat Model PS OC Samit Kumar Kundu said a rape case was filed with the PS in this connection.

Both of the victims were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for medical tests, the OC added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Two girls were raped in separate incidents in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on August 10.

The victims' families lodged cases with Kochakata PS in this connection on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the cases, two victims, aged about 14 and 15, were coming to their homes after visiting grandfather and aunt houses at noon respectively. Two accused Jahangir Alam Khoka, 21, and Al Amin, 24, were in hiding at jute fields beside the muddy road as part of their planning.

They forcefully took the victims inside the jute fields and violated them, said the case statements.

Hearing the cry for help, locals rushed there and rescued them.

However, the accused managed to flee the scene after the incident.

Local leaders tried to solve the matter through arbitrary meetings but failed.

Later Harej Ali, father of one victim, filed a case on Wednesday night and Noor Mohammad, father of another victim, lodged case on Thursday night.

Kochakata PS OC Mamun-ur-Rashid said the two victims were sent to Kurigram General Hospital for medical tests.

































