Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:23 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Two minors among five raped in 3 dists

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents

Five girls including two minor children were allegedly raped in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Rajshahi and Kurigram.  
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A 20-year-old mentally-challenged girl was allegedly raped in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday.
Police arrested accused Monoj Hawladar, 29, following filing of a case, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Kamal Hossain.
Police and local sources said Monoj entered the victim's house in Purba Posharibunia Village when she was alone. Later, he violated her.
The victim's elder sister filed a case with Bhandaria PS at night in this connection.
However, police sent the accused to jail on Tuesday morning, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI: Two minor girls were allegedly raped by a teenager in Gopalpur Village of Charghat Upazila in the district on Saturday.
The victims' mothers filed a case against Prantik, 15, son of late Abu of the area, with Charghat PS on Sunday in this connection.
Police sources said two minor girls, aged about 5 and 6, were playing next to Prantik's house in Gopalpur Village on Saturday noon. As there was no one at home, Prantik called the girls inside the house and violated them.
Later, the victims' mothers rescued the girls and took them to Charghat Upazila Health Complex.
Charghat Model PS OC Samit Kumar Kundu said a rape case was filed with the PS in this connection.
Both of the victims were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for medical tests, the OC added.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Two girls were raped in separate incidents in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on August 10.
The victims' families lodged cases with Kochakata PS in this connection on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the cases, two victims, aged about 14 and 15, were coming to their homes after visiting grandfather and aunt houses at noon respectively. Two accused Jahangir Alam Khoka, 21, and Al Amin, 24, were in hiding at jute fields beside the muddy road as part of their planning.
They forcefully took the victims inside the jute fields and violated them, said the case statements.
Hearing the cry for help, locals rushed there and rescued them.
However, the accused managed to flee the scene after the incident.
Local leaders tried to solve the matter through arbitrary meetings but failed.
Later Harej Ali, father of one victim, filed a case on Wednesday night and Noor Mohammad, father of another victim, lodged case on Thursday night.
Kochakata PS OC Mamun-ur-Rashid said the two victims were sent to Kurigram General Hospital for medical tests.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Munajat being offered at the Rangamati AL office on Friday for salvation of the souls of people
Father Ayub Ali Munsi and mother Achhia Begum standing beside the grave of their son
Seven more contract corona at Fulbari
Five found dead in four districts
Two newly joined OCs in Cox’s Bazar transferred
Aug 21 grenade attack: Madaripur victims yet to get govt support
Four electrocuted in 3 dists
Grenade Attack Day observed in Kishoreganj


Latest News
16th anniv of Aug 21 grenade attack observed
Legal notice sent to govt to compensate families of murdered Jashore juveniles
Maldives extends ban on new Bangladeshi labour recruits
NOAB calls upon govt to stand by newspaper industry
Use COVID lessons to 'do things right' for the future, urges UN chief
Bangladesh envoy to OPCW presents credentials
Korea keen to hold tourism roadshow in Dhaka
Women’s football team’s camp to begin in October
Singer Ferdous Wahid at CMH ICU after his physical condition deteriorates
Aug 21 was a ‘political plot’ to bury BNP leadership: Gayeshwar
Most Read News
Stay active while on vacation
Restaurants need to abide by  tobacco control law
'Sinha was shot within a minute or two'
People like Bangabandhu, Gandhi never die
50 civil society organizations objects TEPCO’s consultancy
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
Postmaster General backs down in the midst of public outcry
Academic pressure under the ‘new normal’
BR scraps mandatory NID rule for passengers
Subscribers facing hazard at Chandpur Savings office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft