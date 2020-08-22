Four drown in two districts





SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy drowned in the Karatoa River in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ofi, 10, son of Mehedi Hasan Tofi, a resident of Monirampur Moholla under Shahjadpur Municipality.

Local sources said Ofi went out of home on Wednesday noon, but did not return home.

After search, his sandals were found at Daragah Para Pir Saheber Ghat.

Later, locals saw his floating body in the river on Thursday dawn.

The deceased's family sources confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Three persons including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Mehendiganj and Agailjhara upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

Two minor children drowned in flood water in Mehendiganj Upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Safia Akhter, 7, son Manir Matubbar, a resident of Kazirchar area, and Farhan, son of Maidul Islam Munshi, of Darirchar Khajuria Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the minor children drowned in the flood water while they were playing beside it.

Later, they were rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Mehendiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Pizus Chandra De confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a teenage boy drowned in a pond in Pashchim Razirhat Village in Agailjhara Upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ridoy Mandol, 16, son of Gaurang Mandol of the area.

The family members said Ridoy went to a pond in the area for taking bath at noon, but did not return home.

Later, locals saw his floating body in the pond and recovered it.

















Four persons including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Barishal, in two days.SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy drowned in the Karatoa River in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Ofi, 10, son of Mehedi Hasan Tofi, a resident of Monirampur Moholla under Shahjadpur Municipality.Local sources said Ofi went out of home on Wednesday noon, but did not return home.After search, his sandals were found at Daragah Para Pir Saheber Ghat.Later, locals saw his floating body in the river on Thursday dawn.The deceased's family sources confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: Three persons including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Mehendiganj and Agailjhara upazilas of the district on Wednesday.Two minor children drowned in flood water in Mehendiganj Upazila on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Safia Akhter, 7, son Manir Matubbar, a resident of Kazirchar area, and Farhan, son of Maidul Islam Munshi, of Darirchar Khajuria Village in the upazila.Local sources said the minor children drowned in the flood water while they were playing beside it.Later, they were rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.Mehendiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Pizus Chandra De confirmed the incident.On the other hand, a teenage boy drowned in a pond in Pashchim Razirhat Village in Agailjhara Upazila on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Ridoy Mandol, 16, son of Gaurang Mandol of the area.The family members said Ridoy went to a pond in the area for taking bath at noon, but did not return home.Later, locals saw his floating body in the pond and recovered it.