43 held on different charges in five dists





CUMILLA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested four members of a kidnapping syndicate and rescued an abducted readymade garments worker from Tomsom Bridge area of the district early Thursday.

The arrested are Abdul Momin, 20, of Lalmai Upazila, Md Siam, 19, of Shaktala area in the district town, Saimon Hasan, 19, of Sadar Dakshin Upazila, and Arif Hossain, of Chauddagram Upazila.

RAB-11 Company Commander Major Talukder Najmus Sakib on Thursday said accused Abdul Momin, also a worker of a RMG factory, lured the victim to offer her a better job and took her at a shop outside Cumilla Export Processing Zone at around 8pm on Wednesday.

The accused along with others confined the victim there and demanded Tk 30,000 as ransom to the victim's mother.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint to RAB in this connection.

Later, RAB members arrested the accused from the area early Thursday as they came there to receive ransom money from the victim's mother.

A case was filed with Sadar Dakshin Police Station (PS) in this connection.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Members of RAB arrested a convicted criminal from Chowmuhani area in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Md Rubel, 20, a resident of the upazila. He was sentenced to one year of imprisonment.

Laxmipur RAB-11 Acting Company Commander Abu Saleh confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning.

He said on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Chowmuhani area at night, and arrested Rubel.

Rubel went into hiding after securing bail.

However, he was sent to jail on Wednesday morning, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 31 people on different charges in the city.

Of the arrestees, seven had warrant, six were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday.

Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the official added.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police arrested six persons for allegedly attempting to rape a college girl in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on August 15.

The arrested are Enamul Morol, 34, Sujon Chandra Das, 20, Tarun Chandra Das, 20, Sajib Mia, 20, Udoy Roy, 20, and Ilias, 21.

The victim's father Riazul Islam lodged a case with Kaliganj PS accusing eight persons.

Quoting the case statement, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj PS AKM Mizanul Haque said the victim along with her two friends went to visit Kapaish Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila on August 5.

The accused then beat up the two friends, tied up their hands and legs with a tree and took away their money.

They, later, took the girl to a nearby lemon orchard where they tried to violate her.

However, the girl managed to flee the scene.

Meanwhile, police are trying to arrest the other accused, said OC Mizanul.

The arrested persons were sent to jail on Saturday morning following a court order, the OC added.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained a pirate from the Baleshwar River in Patharghata Upazila of the district on August 14.

Detained Kamal Hossain is a resident of Ward No. 6 of Sadar Union in the upazila. He is a member of a pirate gang 'Jamal Bahini'.

On information that arms were being peddled in Padma area along the river, the BCG members raided there about 9pm, said Dakkhin Coast Guard Station Commander Lt Mehedi Hasan.

According to information gleaned from him, they later recovered five firearms from the pond in front of his house, the official added.





















