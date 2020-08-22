

Rough weather bars fishers to catch fish in sea

More than 2,000 fishing trawlers of different districts have returned to the 14 ghats in different areas including Betua, Kukrir Monura, Char Patila, and Hawlader Bazaar of Dhalchar, Bakshi and Gachhir Khal of Nurabad, Pachkopat, Atkopat and Mainuddin of Hazariganj, Bangla Bazarghat of Neelkomol, and Babur Haat of Charkolmi.

Fishermen said they were compelled to return from the sea due to sudden abnormal weather. Usually every day, they bring fishes from these 14 ghats to Samraj for selling.

Fish traders and labourers at the station have become jobless. It would remain busy with the landing of fishes from morning till evening. But for the last seven/eight days, hundreds of fishing trawlers have been remaining anchored here.

Hanif Majhi of FB Mayer Doa said, "We are from Hatia Upazila of Noakhali District. As we could not catch fish due to the rough weather, we came to Samraj several days back. Now we are passing idle time sitting on trawlers. When the weather will be normal, we will sail again."

Fisher Noor Hossen of FB Allahr Dan of Noakhali said his trawler has been anchored at Samraj for the last eight to ten days due to the rough weather.

Some days back, the Samraj fish landing station was vibrant with the arrival of fishes and the sound of ice-breaking, but as those activities are suspended now, the traders and the labourers are passing idle time.

A labourer Hannan said, "The trawlers are anchored now. We have no work, and are sitting idle."

A trader Aziz Member of Char Madraz said fishermen had brought huge fishes here going to sea after the end of the 65-day ban, but due to unfavourable weather, they have returned with their trawlers.

As the business is off, they are in hardship now, he pointed out.

President of Samraj Ghat Md Selim Dalal said, as the fishing trawlers are stranded at the ghat, the Samraj fish landing station is fishless.

He, however, hoped that the rough weather would be over in the next four to five days, and the ghat would become vibrant again.























CHARFASSON, BHOLA, Aug 21: Rough weather barring fishing trawlers from going to sea has left the Samraj fish landing station in Char Fasson Upazila of the district fishless.More than 2,000 fishing trawlers of different districts have returned to the 14 ghats in different areas including Betua, Kukrir Monura, Char Patila, and Hawlader Bazaar of Dhalchar, Bakshi and Gachhir Khal of Nurabad, Pachkopat, Atkopat and Mainuddin of Hazariganj, Bangla Bazarghat of Neelkomol, and Babur Haat of Charkolmi.Fishermen said they were compelled to return from the sea due to sudden abnormal weather. Usually every day, they bring fishes from these 14 ghats to Samraj for selling.Fish traders and labourers at the station have become jobless. It would remain busy with the landing of fishes from morning till evening. But for the last seven/eight days, hundreds of fishing trawlers have been remaining anchored here.Hanif Majhi of FB Mayer Doa said, "We are from Hatia Upazila of Noakhali District. As we could not catch fish due to the rough weather, we came to Samraj several days back. Now we are passing idle time sitting on trawlers. When the weather will be normal, we will sail again."Fisher Noor Hossen of FB Allahr Dan of Noakhali said his trawler has been anchored at Samraj for the last eight to ten days due to the rough weather.Some days back, the Samraj fish landing station was vibrant with the arrival of fishes and the sound of ice-breaking, but as those activities are suspended now, the traders and the labourers are passing idle time.A labourer Hannan said, "The trawlers are anchored now. We have no work, and are sitting idle."A trader Aziz Member of Char Madraz said fishermen had brought huge fishes here going to sea after the end of the 65-day ban, but due to unfavourable weather, they have returned with their trawlers.As the business is off, they are in hardship now, he pointed out.President of Samraj Ghat Md Selim Dalal said, as the fishing trawlers are stranded at the ghat, the Samraj fish landing station is fishless.He, however, hoped that the rough weather would be over in the next four to five days, and the ghat would become vibrant again.