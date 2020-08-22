Video
Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:22 AM
Kim ‘gives more power’ to sister

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SEOUL, Aug 21: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his younger sister Kim Yo Jong as "de facto second-in-command", according to neighbouring South Korea's intelligence agency.
The sleuths of the agency said that Kim has delegated responsibility for relations with Seoul and Washington to his sister. The reports emerging from Pyongyang say that the move is directed towards reducing strain on Kim and help him avoid any blame in case of failures.
Ha Tae-keung, an Opposition party lawmaker on parliament's intelligence committee, told reporters that Kim was helping to run the regime with mandated authority from her brother.
Ha said that Kim still holds the absolute power. Kim Yo Jong won fame ahead of her brother's 2019 summit with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam, when her efforts to ensure everything went well included holding an ashtray for the North Korean leader at a train station on his journey.    -AFP


