NZ shooter ‘to be jailed for life’

WELLINGTON, Aug 21: The Australian white supremacist who murdered 51 Muslim worshippers in last year's New Zealand mosque shootings will face survivors of his rampage during a sentencing hearing next week that is likely to see him jailed for life.Far-right extremist Brenton Tarrant was convicted in March of 51 murder charges, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism, after dropping his previous not guilty plea.Tarrant is expected to be present at the Christchurch courthouse for the four-day sentencing hearing that begins Monday amid tight security and unprecedented reporting restrictions for media.Some of the survivors and the families of his victims will be allowed in the courtroom for their first encounter with him since the shootings on March 15, 2019. -AFP