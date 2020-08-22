Video
Trump meets Iraq PM, says US troops to exit ‘at some point’

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Aug 21: U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday redoubled his promise to withdraw the few U.S. troops still in Iraq, but said Washington would remain ready to help if neighboring Iran took any hostile action.
Speaking during his first meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Trump said he looked forward to the day when U.S. troops could exit the country, but said U.S. businesses were already making "very big oil deals" there.
"We'll be leaving shortly," Trump told reporters. "We have very few soldiers in Iraq ... but we're there to help. And the prime minister knows that," Trump said. "If Iran should do anything, we will be there to help the Iraqi people."
The president declined to lay out a timetable for a full withdrawal.
Trump's first meeting with the Iraqi leader comes amid a new spike in tensions between Washington and Tehran after Washington said it would seek to reinstate all previously suspended U.S. sanctions on Iran at the United Nations.
Al-Kadhimi, who has challenged the power of Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq, took office in April, becoming the third Iraqi head of state after months of deadly protests in a country exhausted by decades of war, corruption and economic challenges.     -REUTERS


