Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:22 AM
Navalny’s wife appeals to Putin to allow evacuation as medics deny poisoning

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

OMSK, Aug 21: The wife of the hospitalised Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny made a direct appeal to President Vladimir Putin on Friday to allow her husband to be evacuated to Germany, as Russian doctors denied he had been poisoned.
Navalny, a 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner who is among Putin's fiercest critics, was in a coma in intensive care in the Siberian city of Omsk after he lost consciousness while on a flight and his plane made an emergency landing on Thursday.
Aides say they believe he was poisoned and that something was put in his tea at an airport cafe.
Navalny's supporters organised an air ambulance with specialists from a German clinic that arrived at Omsk airport but Russian doctors said his condition was too "unstable" to move him.
His wife Yulia Navalnaya posted on Navalny's Twitter account a letter addressed to Putin, saying: "I officially apply to you with a demand for permission to take Alexei Navalny to Germany."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were "no obstacles" to evacuating Navalny and this was "purely a medical decision".
Russian doctors treating Navalny said tests had shown no trace of any poison and suggested he lost consciousness due to low blood sugar.
"So far no poison has been identified in the blood and urine," Anatoly Kalinichenko, the deputy head doctor of the hospital, told journalists in Omsk. "We do not believe that the patient suffered poisoning," he said.
The hospital's chief doctor Alexander Murakhovsky said the preliminary diagnosis was a "metabolic disorder".
This could have caused a "sharp drop in blood sugar in the plane that led to loss of consciousness," he said.
Navalny's wife Yulia told journalists: "We certainly can't trust this hospital."    -AFP


