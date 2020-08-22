Video
India cases near 3 million

Millions likely infected in New Delhi; Russia to test vaccine next week

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MUMBAI, Aug 21: India hurtled toward the 3 million mark for coronavirus cases on Friday, reporting 68,898 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed.
The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2.9 million. Deaths in the same period jumped by 983, with the total now at 54,849. India is the worst-hit country in Asia, and third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases of the coronavirus.
Nearly one-third of New Delhi's 20 million population have likely been infected by the novel coronavirus, according to a survey of 15,000 people conducted by the local government, a figure that indicates infection numbers are much higher than those recorded.
The survey, which tested a sample of the population for the presence of antibodies, was done in India's capital in the first week of August, its health minister Satyendra Jain told a news conference on Thursday. "We found that 29.1 percent of the population of Delhi had antibodies, which means that they were infected and have been cured," Jain said.
In the first survey last month, 23.48 percent of Delhi's population was found to have been exposed to the coronavirus. Delhi has recorded more than 150,000 cases of COVID-19, out of India's total of 2.9 million. At least 4,257 people have died due to COVID-19 - the disease caused by the coronavirus - in the Indian capital. The survey also found that more women (32 percent) than men (28 percent) were infected by the virus that has killed nearly 800,000 people worldwide since its outbreak was first recorded in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Separately, mass testing of Russia's first potential Covid-19 vaccine to get domestic regulatory approve will involve more than 40,000 people and will be overseen by a foreign research body when it starts next week, backers of the project said on Thursday.
The vaccine, called "Sputnik V" in homage to the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists following two months of small-scale human trials, the results of which have not been made public yet.
The vaccine data will be published in an academic journal later this month. Russia has received requests for up to a billion doses of the vaccine from around the world and has capacity to produce 500m doses per year via manufacturing partnerships.    -REUTERS


