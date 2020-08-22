Video
PSG shirts banned in Marseille for Champions League final

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

MARSEILLE, AUG 21: Paris Saint-Germain fans in Marseille will have to keep a low profile on potentially their club's greatest night, as local police said on Thursday they would ban the club shirt in some areas during the Champions League final.
PSG face Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Sunday evening, attempting to become only the second French winners after Marseille, who won controversially in 1993.
The Bouches-du-Rhone police prefecture confirmed on Thursday that it intended to ban, from 15.00 local time on Sunday afternoon to 03.00 Monday morning, "the presence of PSG supporters or people presenting themselves as such and behaving as such" around the historic Old Port, where many bars broadcast the matches.     -AFP


