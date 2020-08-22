Video
Saturday, 22 August, 2020
Silverwood backs earlier Test match starts

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LONDON, AUG 21: England coach Chris Silverwood says he is all for early starts to matches after bad light blighted the drawn second Test between England and Pakistan at Southampton.
Only 134.3 overs were sent down across five days in a match marred by rain delays as well as the spectacle of players being taken off the field for bad light even when the Ageas Bowl floodlights were in use.
Not since the same two teams met at Lord's in 1987, when 112.5 overs were bowled, has a Test in England been so badly affected by weather interruptions. Silverwood, speaking ahead of Friday's third and final Test, also at the Ageas Bowl in a series England lead 1-0, said it would be possible to start at half past ten and not the usual 11 o'clock.
"It makes sense to me," he said on Wednesday. "We have a period at the start of the day we could use, but we try to lump it at the end when light is an issue."
"In my opinion it would be a good idea. "I know there's chats around it and there will be no complaints from us if it happens. "But I've had no official word it'll happen."
Silverwood had other ideas that could be considered such as a ball which is a lighter shade of red, floodlights, and glasses to help cricketers in fading light.    -AFP


