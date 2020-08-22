

Women's football team's camp to begin in October

"Yes we have a plan to arrange the camp for our women's booters in the first week of October �. and we'll also resume the women's football league in November," said Kiron.

Bangladesh women's football team head coach Golam Robanni Choton also informed that the federation is thinking to arrange the camp for the women's booters maintaining the health protocol though the date of the camp yet to be fixed.

As the government has given the permission to start sports in a limited way, the federation started thinking to arrange the eve team's camp which was not possible to start earlier due to COVID-19 pandemic, Choton said.

The U-16 women's team skipper Maria Manda and co. have been continuing their physical training and fitness staying their respective home under the supervision of their head coach Golam Robanni Choton and assistant coach Mahbubur Rahman Litu.

Choton said the women's team is always in their touch as they are providing necessary tips and different instructions every day and hold a video conference in a week so that they can take their fitness to a standard level.

He said the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) youth tournaments were scheduled to organise in September and October were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. But despite the postponement of the two tournaments the women's booters continued physical training in full swing for their some AFC'S matches scheduled to be held next year.

The national team's committee of BFF advised the women's booters to continue fitness training staying at their respective home because the camp will start when the coronavirus situation of the country will improve.

Earlier, the men's national football team also started their conditioning camp for the FIFA World Cup Qualifying round 2022 matches, but Asian Football Confederation taking consent with FIFA postpone the tournament for travel restriction issue and following the AFC's decision the BFF also cancelled the men's team conditioning camp at Sarah Resort in Gazipur. BSS

















The women's football team's training camp will begin in the first week of October, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) women's wing's committee's chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron told BSS on Friday."Yes we have a plan to arrange the camp for our women's booters in the first week of October �. and we'll also resume the women's football league in November," said Kiron.Bangladesh women's football team head coach Golam Robanni Choton also informed that the federation is thinking to arrange the camp for the women's booters maintaining the health protocol though the date of the camp yet to be fixed.As the government has given the permission to start sports in a limited way, the federation started thinking to arrange the eve team's camp which was not possible to start earlier due to COVID-19 pandemic, Choton said.The U-16 women's team skipper Maria Manda and co. have been continuing their physical training and fitness staying their respective home under the supervision of their head coach Golam Robanni Choton and assistant coach Mahbubur Rahman Litu.Choton said the women's team is always in their touch as they are providing necessary tips and different instructions every day and hold a video conference in a week so that they can take their fitness to a standard level.He said the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) youth tournaments were scheduled to organise in September and October were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. But despite the postponement of the two tournaments the women's booters continued physical training in full swing for their some AFC'S matches scheduled to be held next year.The national team's committee of BFF advised the women's booters to continue fitness training staying at their respective home because the camp will start when the coronavirus situation of the country will improve.Earlier, the men's national football team also started their conditioning camp for the FIFA World Cup Qualifying round 2022 matches, but Asian Football Confederation taking consent with FIFA postpone the tournament for travel restriction issue and following the AFC's decision the BFF also cancelled the men's team conditioning camp at Sarah Resort in Gazipur. BSS