Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:20 AM
Pandemic 'bio bubbles' will help thwart IPL match-fixers

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

NEW DELHI, AUG 21: Shady match-fixers will find it harder to approach cricketers in the Indian Premier League's coronavirus bubble, Indian cricket's anti-corruption chief has told AFP.
The world's richest Twenty20 league will start September 19 in the United Arab Emirates after being moved because of the coronavirus crisis.
Confining the eight teams to "bio-bubbles" will also help anti-corruption officials "keeping a watch on people" said Ajit Singh, chief of the anti-corruption unit at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
"Controlling interaction between players and others will not be very difficult."
Cricket has become a key battleground in the fight against spot-fixing -- illegal bets on a certain part of the action, such as how many runs are scored in an over.
Singh said he will assign two liaison officers to monitor each team during the 53-day tournament.
Players' Twitter comments will also be watched for coded messages, he added.
The money-spinning IPL has been plagued by corruption and match-fixing controversy since it started in 2008.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was suspended last year for failing to report corrupt approaches, one of them over the IPL.    -AFP


