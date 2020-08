Pandemic 'bio bubbles' will help thwart IPL match-fixers

The world's richest Twenty20 league will start September 19 in the United Arab Emirates after being moved because of the coronavirus crisis.

Confining the eight teams to "bio-bubbles" will also help anti-corruption officials "keeping a watch on people" said Ajit Singh, chief of the anti-corruption unit at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Controlling interaction between players and others will not be very difficult."

Cricket has become a key battleground in the fight against spot-fixing -- illegal bets on a certain part of the action, such as how many runs are scored in an over.

Singh said he will assign two liaison officers to monitor each team during the 53-day tournament.

Players' Twitter comments will also be watched for coded messages, he added.

The money-spinning IPL has been plagued by corruption and match-fixing controversy since it started in 2008.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was suspended last year for failing to report corrupt approaches, one of them over the IPL. -AFP



































