

Hockey Premier League likely in November

This top event of local hockey is irregular for a while. For the last time Premier Division hockey roll was in 2018. The new committee of BHF promised to arrange the event a few months back and it did not come true yet.

Now, as the authority has given green signal to begin sporting activities once again after a few months break due to Coronavirus Pandemic, BHF officials are hoping that they may be able to begin the much waited Hockey league in November.

The Federation wants to complete the player transfer and registration within October.

Federation acting General Secretary M Yusuf said to media, "We are planning to begin the hockey league soon. We are hoping to roll it in November and for that we want to seat with the officials of the clubs very soon. We will be able to finalise everything after listening them."

The hockey officials does not believe that it would be easy to begin the league as there are a few suspended club officials and sporting activates are yet to begin in full swing after the Coronavirus impact on everything.

Mr Yusuf said, "We will take steps according to the condition. We will have to know the problems the clubs are facing right now and will have to solve the issues. We are willing to work out everything and hoping to roll the events quickly."

This official also indicated that there are two international hockey events of the Mujib Year, the centennial of the father of the nation Bangabandhu, in the first three months of the next year. So, it would be a great opportunity for the players to prepare themselves in the league before these international events at home.































Premier Division Hockey League, the main attraction of local hockey, may roll three months later in November as says Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF).This top event of local hockey is irregular for a while. For the last time Premier Division hockey roll was in 2018. The new committee of BHF promised to arrange the event a few months back and it did not come true yet.Now, as the authority has given green signal to begin sporting activities once again after a few months break due to Coronavirus Pandemic, BHF officials are hoping that they may be able to begin the much waited Hockey league in November.The Federation wants to complete the player transfer and registration within October.Federation acting General Secretary M Yusuf said to media, "We are planning to begin the hockey league soon. We are hoping to roll it in November and for that we want to seat with the officials of the clubs very soon. We will be able to finalise everything after listening them."The hockey officials does not believe that it would be easy to begin the league as there are a few suspended club officials and sporting activates are yet to begin in full swing after the Coronavirus impact on everything.Mr Yusuf said, "We will take steps according to the condition. We will have to know the problems the clubs are facing right now and will have to solve the issues. We are willing to work out everything and hoping to roll the events quickly."This official also indicated that there are two international hockey events of the Mujib Year, the centennial of the father of the nation Bangabandhu, in the first three months of the next year. So, it would be a great opportunity for the players to prepare themselves in the league before these international events at home.