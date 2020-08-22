

Neil McKenzie quits Tigers' batting mastery

"Neil has informed us that he was unable to continue as the Bangladesh batting coach as in the changed world scenario it was important for him to stay close to the family in South Africa. His departure is disappointing for Bangladesh cricket but we respect and understand his reasons," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury informed by an official media release.

''I've resigned, only reason being time away from the family," McKenzie informed media on Friday. "With Covid, the schedule and doing all formats... the time away from my young family would be too much".

McKenzie won the heart of cricketers and is one of the most accepted coaches in the history of countries cricket. He also enjoyed his time in Tigers' den. "I've loved being a part of the Tigers and will always have a soft spot for Bangladesh cricket and the great guys I've been fortunate to work with," he added.

Citing Bangladesh his second team, former South African batsman thanked Bangladesh audiences, players and others for receiving him warmly. "I really enjoyed my time in Bangladesh. People of Bangladesh accepted me cordially. Players made me a part of them too quick. It's my second team," he expressed.

"I will continue to follow the team and the wonderful players I have had the pleasure of working with and hope to involve myself with Bangladesh cricket again when circumstances permit," he hopped according to BCB's press release.

McKenzie succeeded Sri Lankan batting consultant Thilan Samaraweera in 2018 but for shorter version only though he guided Tigers for red-ball games during India tour last year. He was initially contracted for one-year till ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but BCB extended the contract after the event. He was the only among coaching staffs to sustain with Tigers after the World Cup.

BCB however, always expected to get the genius as batting adviser for all the formats. Recently BCB director and Cricket Ops chairman Akram Khan said to media, "We are yet to reach a concrete decision whether he is not willing for this trip only or he is not interested to work as the batting coach of Team Bangladesh". McKenzie resigns after one-day of the BCB official's remark.

Bangladesh had immense record in terms of batting performances under him. All senior cricketers praised him highly. He coached Tigers last during Zimbabwe's tour to Bangladesh earlier this year.

Bangladesh Cricket Team will visit Sri Lanka by the last week of September to play a three-match Test series and BCB expected McKenzie with the team during the series but McKenzie wanted to skip the tour. New Zealand origin coach Craig McMillan possibly will play the interim role of Tigers' batting coach during the trip.

























