

Dr Nazma Akter Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine

Pack for fitness

If you're checking a bag, you should have plenty of room to pack a few workout necessities like a jump rope, travel exercise mat, or resistance bands. These pieces are light enough and small enough that you could even pack them in your carry-on bag if necessary. Besides a few pieces of equipment, be sure to pack items such as sunscreen, proper workout shoes, and athletic gear. Pack whatever you will need to be active both outdoors and indoors on your vacation - you'll be more likely to exercise if you have everything you need readily available.

Stay at a fitness-friendly hotel

Choose a hotel or resort that has amenities like a gym and pool. Having access to a workout facility and lap pool takes away a lot of common excuses to skip working out while on vacation. Many modern hotels and resorts offer free yoga and fitness classes, so be sure to add those to your itinerary.

Stay active while on vacation

If you are sightseeing and visiting museums, monuments and other landmarks, then chances are you have the opportunity for quite a bit of aerobic activity. And you can give your heart (and legs) even more of a workout by choosing to walk or cycle rather than take a tour bus or drive a car. Taking the stairs instead of escalators and elevators is also an easy way to naturally add exercise into your day.

Be adventurous









Vacation time is the perfect time to branch out of your comfort zone and be more adventurous. Many destinations offer great hiking trails, kayaking, surfing, or white water rafting. Rent a bike at a nearby shop or try rock climbing. No matter your vacation destination, there will always be outdoor or recreational activities to keep you active and fuel your wild side.

Stay hydrated

Always be sure you are adequately hydrated throughout your trip. Drinking enough water will help you stay energized and support your active adventures Make healthy nutritional choices

What you eat has a huge impact on your fitness progress and routine. It's absolutely fine to splurge a little while on vacation, but try to incorporate some healthy meals throughout your trip. A healthy breakfast, for example, will give your body the energy it needs for a nice morning workout before hitting the beach. Snack on fruits and veggies as much as possible, and try not to completely change up your regular diet. Vacation, we fantasize about it all through the year and count down the days until we pack up and finally hit the road. We look forward to vacations for rest and a reprieve from our regular routines. Sometimes a break, though, can make it even more difficult to pick up our daily habits again. For many, resuming an exercise regimen can be particularly hard. Traveling doesn't have to set you back on your health goals and ruin your fitness routine. With a few tricks up your sleeve and a bit of preparation, you can keep yourself on track while enjoying your much-needed vacation.Pack for fitnessIf you're checking a bag, you should have plenty of room to pack a few workout necessities like a jump rope, travel exercise mat, or resistance bands. These pieces are light enough and small enough that you could even pack them in your carry-on bag if necessary. Besides a few pieces of equipment, be sure to pack items such as sunscreen, proper workout shoes, and athletic gear. Pack whatever you will need to be active both outdoors and indoors on your vacation - you'll be more likely to exercise if you have everything you need readily available.Stay at a fitness-friendly hotelChoose a hotel or resort that has amenities like a gym and pool. Having access to a workout facility and lap pool takes away a lot of common excuses to skip working out while on vacation. Many modern hotels and resorts offer free yoga and fitness classes, so be sure to add those to your itinerary.Walk everywhereIf you are sightseeing and visiting museums, monuments and other landmarks, then chances are you have the opportunity for quite a bit of aerobic activity. And you can give your heart (and legs) even more of a workout by choosing to walk or cycle rather than take a tour bus or drive a car. Taking the stairs instead of escalators and elevators is also an easy way to naturally add exercise into your day.Be adventurousVacation time is the perfect time to branch out of your comfort zone and be more adventurous. Many destinations offer great hiking trails, kayaking, surfing, or white water rafting. Rent a bike at a nearby shop or try rock climbing. No matter your vacation destination, there will always be outdoor or recreational activities to keep you active and fuel your wild side.Stay hydratedAlways be sure you are adequately hydrated throughout your trip. Drinking enough water will help you stay energized and support your active adventures Make healthy nutritional choicesWhat you eat has a huge impact on your fitness progress and routine. It's absolutely fine to splurge a little while on vacation, but try to incorporate some healthy meals throughout your trip. A healthy breakfast, for example, will give your body the energy it needs for a nice morning workout before hitting the beach. Snack on fruits and veggies as much as possible, and try not to completely change up your regular diet.