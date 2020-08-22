Video
Sarah Resort offers monsoon full board package this August

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Life & Style Desk

Sarah Resort at Gazipur is offering Monsoon Full Board package for the month of August to provide guests with utmost entertainment at a reasonable price.
The package offers room accommodation, lunch, dinner and breakfast for two persons at a starting price of BDT 12,500 net.
This offer is valid from August 5-31.
Guests looking to unwind this monsoon amid nature and luxury can book their stay now at Sarah Resort.
For more information and to make bookings, guests can contact the resort at 01980003000.


