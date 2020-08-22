

The Westin Dhaka introduces contact-less buffet

Keeping the safety and well-being of guests and associates in mind, everyone at the restaurant is required to wear face-masks at all times and body temperature of every associate and guest is monitored before entering the restaurant. The restaurant is also thoroughly sanitized round the clock with medical grade disinfectantsand the tables are laid in the best way to provide social distancing. Hand-sanitizers are also provided at all tables.

Recently, Seasonal Tastes has also been announced "Travelers' Choice Winner" on TripAdvisor, which is awardedfor being in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide based on guest reviews, ratings and saves.









The buffet is available six days a week from Monday till Saturday for dinner only. The buffet dinner is priced at BDT 4999 Net per person and various Buy One Get One (B1G1) offers are also available for guests from several banking partners.In order to enjoy the buffet, guests will have to make prior reservations by calling +8801730374871.





Seasonal Tastes, the award-winning signature restaurant of The Westin Dhaka, introduces the new normal buffet. The re-imagined buffet spread is now serving all Pan-Asian-International-Local favorites with a contact-less service experience. The buffet features multiple live cooking stations where assorted kebabs, tempuras, pasta, shwarma, noodles, sushi and many signature dishes are prepared in front of the guests. Various kinds of healthy salads, fruits and desserts are also part of the buffet. From flavorful Biryanis todelicious sweets, all the dishes are changed every day keeping in mind the taste of local and foreign guests.Keeping the safety and well-being of guests and associates in mind, everyone at the restaurant is required to wear face-masks at all times and body temperature of every associate and guest is monitored before entering the restaurant. The restaurant is also thoroughly sanitized round the clock with medical grade disinfectantsand the tables are laid in the best way to provide social distancing. Hand-sanitizers are also provided at all tables.Recently, Seasonal Tastes has also been announced "Travelers' Choice Winner" on TripAdvisor, which is awardedfor being in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide based on guest reviews, ratings and saves.The buffet is available six days a week from Monday till Saturday for dinner only. The buffet dinner is priced at BDT 4999 Net per person and various Buy One Get One (B1G1) offers are also available for guests from several banking partners.In order to enjoy the buffet, guests will have to make prior reservations by calling +8801730374871.