

Le Reve mid-season sale up to 70pc off

Le Reve offers up to 70per cent off on all kinds of regular, festive, and flair collections for women, men, and Kids in the Mid-Season SALE.

Commenting on the Mid-Season sale festival, Monnujan Nargis, the CEO of Le Reve states, "Le Reve has launched a whole new sale festival called the Mid-Season sale Festival 2020. This year we offer 30 to 70 percent OFF on all high-quality Men, Women, and Kid's clothing collections from recent seasons. To ensure the full festive-vibe, Le Reve outlets have been upgraded with fresh visual display concepts & some stores are being expanded too so that the shoppers can enjoy the sale safely and happily. Our only goal at this MSS 2020 is to reinforce our promise of customer satisfaction & delight."

Mid-Season Sale 2020 focuses on aesthetic casual, office and festive clothing collections & offers tunic, kameez, salwar kameez, saree, abaya, top, Koti, shrug, shirt and blazer along with palazzos, harems, leggings and jeans pants for women. For Men, there are wide style choices of casual, business casual and formal shirts including regular, semi-fitted and fitted Punjabis. A big collection of polo and t-shirts has been selected for the same. Denim, chinos along-with unique and comfortable Pant Pajamas, Churidaar and dhuti-cut pajamas are available at a discounted price. This discount will also cover Le Reve's 9 to 9 collections which is essentially Work & after Work Wear for men and women.

Mid-season Sale also offers stylish yet highly comfortable kids styles such as Polo, t-shirt, Punjabi set, woven set, Ghagra choli, tunic, salwar kameez, Nima for Kid Boy, Girl and Newborns. Surprising prices & special discounts are available on several fashion accessories too.

Mid-Season Sale is now live online at www.lerevecraze.com & all Le Reve stores at Uttara, Banasree, Dhanmondi, Mirpur 1 and 12, Wari 1 and 2, Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara City, Bailey Road, Police Plaza Concord, Basabo and Mohammedpur. The same is applicable at its stores in Narayanganj, Khulna, and 2 more at Naya Sarak and Darshan Dewri road in Sylhet. For more details and to buy from the home visit www.lerevecraze.com or www.facebook.com/lerevecraze

























Our everyday lifestyle and fashion choices are taking a whole new shape every single day. To celebrate this uniformity & bring a surprise to its customers, Le Reve, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brand in Bangladesh, announces the 'Mid-Season Sale Festival 2020'.Le Reve offers up to 70per cent off on all kinds of regular, festive, and flair collections for women, men, and Kids in the Mid-Season SALE.Commenting on the Mid-Season sale festival, Monnujan Nargis, the CEO of Le Reve states, "Le Reve has launched a whole new sale festival called the Mid-Season sale Festival 2020. This year we offer 30 to 70 percent OFF on all high-quality Men, Women, and Kid's clothing collections from recent seasons. To ensure the full festive-vibe, Le Reve outlets have been upgraded with fresh visual display concepts & some stores are being expanded too so that the shoppers can enjoy the sale safely and happily. Our only goal at this MSS 2020 is to reinforce our promise of customer satisfaction & delight."Mid-Season Sale 2020 focuses on aesthetic casual, office and festive clothing collections & offers tunic, kameez, salwar kameez, saree, abaya, top, Koti, shrug, shirt and blazer along with palazzos, harems, leggings and jeans pants for women. For Men, there are wide style choices of casual, business casual and formal shirts including regular, semi-fitted and fitted Punjabis. A big collection of polo and t-shirts has been selected for the same. Denim, chinos along-with unique and comfortable Pant Pajamas, Churidaar and dhuti-cut pajamas are available at a discounted price. This discount will also cover Le Reve's 9 to 9 collections which is essentially Work & after Work Wear for men and women.Mid-season Sale also offers stylish yet highly comfortable kids styles such as Polo, t-shirt, Punjabi set, woven set, Ghagra choli, tunic, salwar kameez, Nima for Kid Boy, Girl and Newborns. Surprising prices & special discounts are available on several fashion accessories too.Mid-Season Sale is now live online at www.lerevecraze.com & all Le Reve stores at Uttara, Banasree, Dhanmondi, Mirpur 1 and 12, Wari 1 and 2, Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara City, Bailey Road, Police Plaza Concord, Basabo and Mohammedpur. The same is applicable at its stores in Narayanganj, Khulna, and 2 more at Naya Sarak and Darshan Dewri road in Sylhet. For more details and to buy from the home visit www.lerevecraze.com or www.facebook.com/lerevecraze